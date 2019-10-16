Cuyahoga County traffic deaths on the rise when compared to this time last year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The number of fatalities on Ohio’s roads are up this year when compared to this same time period last year, according to numbers provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Last year, on Oct. 16, 2018, 895 people had died in crashes in Ohio.
This year, that number is 876, a difference of 19 fatalities.
Cuyahoga County saw the biggest increase of any county in the state, with 14 people dying in crashes on the county’s roads.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol numbers, there have been fewer reports of people driving without a seat belt, fewer arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and fewer cases of drivers resisting an officer. Despite these more positive statistics, fatalities have increased.
However, the state has recently passed what is commonly referred to as “the 100 deadliest days on the roads,” when the busy summer travel season puts more drivers on the highways. Traffic fatalities tend to spike during this period, falling for the remainder of the year.
