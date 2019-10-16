DOJ hopes Cleveland-based campaign will deter people from using cocaine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several community partners collaborated on a campaign to help raise awareness to the fact that their illicit drugs could be contaminated with fentanyl.
Billboards throughout Northeast Ohio will be featured with images of everyday foods with th wording, “If these contain fentanyl, would you eat them? They don’t. Your cocaine might.”
In 2019, nearly 60% of overdose deaths in Cuyahoga County are linked to cocaine or fentanyl mixed with cocaine. Investigators believe that the cocaine users do not realize the drugs they ingest could be tainted.
“Nobody should be using drugs like cocaine or heroin. Our office has filed a record number of drug indictments against the people who seek to profit from this epidemic,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “Yet we have to acknowledge the opioid crisis has set its sights on a new group of victims, those who use cocaine, with absolutely no idea that what they are about to take contains a deadly painkiller like fentanyl. Making the mistake of using cocaine should not result in a death sentence.”
Digital and static billboards at more than a lozen locations in Cleveland have been established.
Digital Locations:
- West 3rd Street near St. Clair Avenue
- Ontario Street near Carnegie Avenue
- East 14th Street near Prospect Avenue
- Carnegie Avenue near East 46th Street
- Carnegie Avenue near East 14th Street
- Lorain Avenue near West 25th Street
Static Locations:
- I-71 near Denison Avenue
- Prospect Ave near East 21st Street
- I-90 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- West Shoreway near West 28th Street
- Old River Road near Main Avenue
- I-77 near I-480
- I-90 near Bunts Road
- East 9th Street near Carnegie Avenue
The billboards direct people to a website that provides resources for fighting addiction and treatment services.
