Driver pleads guilty in deadly hit and run of 73-year-old Summit County man getting the newspaper on his driveway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who struck and killed a 73-year-old man getting the daily newspaper on his driveway has pleaded guilty.
Monte Porter III of Bath pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, failure to stop and driving under suspension.
On March 3, Porter struck Ernest Liska outside Liska’s home on Merriman Road in Akron.
Police said around 7 a.m., Porter was driving his Toyota Rav 4 northbound on Merriman Road, when he went left of center, struck the curb, hit a tree, hit Liksa and then hit a lamp post.
Liska died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
After the accident, Porter, 57, fled the scene.
His unoccupied car was found later that day in the 2400 block of Akron-Peninsula Road and he was arrested several weeks later.
Porter is out on bond until his sentencing by Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien on Nov. 14.
