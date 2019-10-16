Eddie Wynn AKA ‘Big Head’ is wanted by 9 different agencies in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Eddie Wynn, Jr. of Cleveland is wanted by nine law enforcement agencies in Northeast Ohio and was featured on this week’s Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Wanted Wednesday.
Wynn is wanted on two counts of escape by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.
He also has outstanding warrants with Parma, University Heights, South Euclid, Beachwood, Brooklyn, Mayfield Heights, Middleburg Heights and the Adult Parole Authority (APA).
Wynn has several aliases including Big Head, Big Daddy, Big E and Big ED.
Here are the other two suspects featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday:
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
