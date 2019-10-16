Fan sues Cleveland Browns for defamation over beer shower incident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eric Smith, the man who was accused of throwing beer on Tennessee Titans player Logan Ryan during the home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium, is suing the Cleveland Browns.
Smith is seeking $25,000 in damages and a public apology for negligence, defamation and negligent infliction of emotional distress, according to the lawsuit.
Smith also alleged that the accusations against him caused him to experience a “panic attack.”
19 News has emailed the Cleveland Browns requesting a comment.
Return for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.