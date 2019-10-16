Garth Brooks announces October tour stop at Portage County dive bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Garth Brooks is a country music superstar, but he isn’t too big to bring it back to his roots. Rootstown that is.
Brooks announced that he is bringing the “Dive Bar” concert tour to the Dusty Armadillo in Portage County.
“We spent a lot of time in this state because it was our No. 1 fan club state,” Brooks said while announcing the stop in Ohio.
The Rootstown concert is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28.
“It’s going to get loud and it’s going to get sweaty quick,” Brooks added.
According to Brooks’ website, tickets to the intimate affair can be won through Country Radio. There are no details yet as to which radio stations will be giving away the tickets.
The concert series is inspired by his new song, fittingly named “Dive Bar,” with Blake Shelton.
“This is going to be like coming home for us,” Brooks said.
