Myles Garrett claims a Cleveland Browns ‘fan’ punched him in the face while taking a photo together
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett walks off the field after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Browns 20-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Chris Anderson | October 16, 2019 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 3:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett seems like he would be one human being never to pick a fight with. Apparently, one Cleveland Browns “fan” tried to do just that.

The third-year Browns defensive end took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon alleging that someone got out of his car to apparently take a photograph. Instead, the person gave him a “pillow tap” punch to the face, Garrett claimed.

Garrett and the rest of his Twitter followers had the ultimate responses.

For what it is worth, Garrett is listed as 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 272 pounds.

