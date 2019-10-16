Myles Garrett claims a Cleveland Browns ‘fan’ punched him in the face while taking a photo together

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett seems like he would be one human being never to pick a fight with. Apparently, one Cleveland Browns “fan” tried to do just that.
The third-year Browns defensive end took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon alleging that someone got out of his car to apparently take a photograph. Instead, the person gave him a “pillow tap” punch to the face, Garrett claimed.
Garrett and the rest of his Twitter followers had the ultimate responses.
For what it is worth, Garrett is listed as 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 272 pounds.
