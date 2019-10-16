Northeast Ohio Weather: Tracking rain, wind, and much cooler air

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front rolled through very early this morning. Much cooler air is building in. The rain with the front will end from west to east this morning. Lake effect rain will develop east of Cleveland this afternoon. The lake effect rain will start to spread farther west into more of our area late this afternoon and tonight. The wind will be a factor. I’m expecting the winds to gust over 30 mph out of the west this afternoon. Even stronger winds will happen tonight with gusts over 40 mph at times. The strongest winds will be along the lake shore communities. Temperatures this afternoon will only be in the low to mid 50′s. We will drop into the 40′s tonight. Wet roads will be a common theme this morning then again later this afternoon and tonight.