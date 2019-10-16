Parma mailman alerts fire department to dog trapped in smokey home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An alert Parma postal carrier may have prevented a tragedy when he spotted smoke inside a Bradley Avenue home.
After hearing smoke alarms going off mailman Daniel Lawson knocked on the door to warn the homeowners, but no one came to the door. Lawson did hear a dog barking and told a dispatcher for the Parma Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived and began ventilating the home after finding burned food on the stove.
According to a fire department report the homeowners believed the new dog may have jumped onto the stove to look for food and accidentally hit the knob.
The rescued pup was comforted while the fire department cleared the home of smoke.
