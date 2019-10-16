Parma mailman alerts fire department to dog trapped in smokey home

Rescue me

A Parma family pet was rescued after a postal carrier alerted the fire department to a dog trapped inside a smokey home. (Source: 19 News)
By Michael Dakota | October 16, 2019 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 11:31 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An alert Parma postal carrier may have prevented a tragedy when he spotted smoke inside a Bradley Avenue home.

After hearing smoke alarms going off mailman Daniel Lawson knocked on the door to warn the homeowners, but no one came to the door. Lawson did hear a dog barking and told a dispatcher for the Parma Fire Department.

A dog that had to be rescued from a Parma home is comforted while the Parma Fire Department clears the home of smoke. (Source: 19 News)

Firefighters arrived and began ventilating the home after finding burned food on the stove.

According to a fire department report the homeowners believed the new dog may have jumped onto the stove to look for food and accidentally hit the knob.

The rescued pup was comforted while the fire department cleared the home of smoke.

911 call:

Parma mailman alerts Parma Fire Department to trapped dog

