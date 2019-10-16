Police looking for person who fired shotgun at Marblehead Police Station

Marblehead, Ohio (WOIO) - On the outside of the Marblehead Police Station there is cracked sandstone where a slug was pulled out -- just a few feet from a window which never could have stopped it.
“Kinda sounded like a thunderbolt or something like that. Kinda familiar with gunshot sounds since I’m a fire arms instructor,” Chief Casey Joy said.
He knew immediately something was wrong. He said he thought it sounded like a shotgun shot, and it was.
“I went outside and didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary until we did shift change and noticed a large spot being missing from our building. Then I also noticed a slug in the building,” he recalled.
The slug investigators dug out of the sandstone facade of the police station was a lead slug from a 12 gauge shotgun.
It is badly mangled so no forensic clues could be gained like barrel markings which could be tied to a weapon if a suspect is identified.
The summer season is over but it was busy Saturday morning, even at a few minutes past 11 a.m.
“There were a couple thousand people that went to the Lighthouse Fest and we’re hoping someone saw something and can come forward and help us out,” Joy said.
Where it hit the building outside would be about chest high in the police department. The sandstone saved the day.
The chief said there are several people of interest.
Clearly if you know something call Marblehead Police. BCI is also investigating.
Mayor Jacqueline Bird said this is being taken very seriously.
