Stow police officer hospitalized after being hit by teen driver while directing traffic

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stow police officer was hit by a car on Wednesday morning just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Graham Road and Fishcreek Road.
Police said Officer Barry Smith, who serves as a school resource officer, was hit by a 16-year-old male driver while he was directing traffic at the scene of a separate two-vehicle crash.
Multiple emergency vehicles were on the scene with their overhead lights activated when Smith was hit. Police said he was wearing reflective clothing at the time.
Smith was taken to an Akron-area hospital with a fractured lower leg, which required a cast. He also has bumps and bruises on the rest of his body. He is expected to make a full recovery.
According to the Stow Police Department, charges against the teen are pending.
“At any accident scene, but especially during inclement weather, drivers are encouraged to be vigilant and patient while emergency services are clearing the scene,” the Stow Police Department told 19 News.
