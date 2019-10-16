Sunny Side Up: The man wrongly identified as the Browns fan who poured beer on a Titan’s player is asking for the team to apologize after he proved he wasn’t even at the game.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
The man wrongly identified as the Browns fan who poured beer on a Titan’s player is asking for the team to apologize after he proved he wasn’t even at the game.
Is an apology too much to ask for?
Now he’s suing the team for defamation – what would you do if this happened to you?
