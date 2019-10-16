14-year-old Akron boy remains in a coma after being shot multiple times

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members said the 14-year-old boy shot multiple times on Sunday evening is in a coma.
According to Akron police, Ty Burton was in the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of Wyler Avenue when he was shot at 6:09 p.m.
The unknown suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
He is described as a black male, 16-20 years old, thin and wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt.
Family members said Burton is a student at Ellet High School in Akron and had recently been suspended after getting into a fight at school.
Akron police are asking anyone with information to please call them.
