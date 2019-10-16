14-year-old Akron boy remains in a coma after being shot multiple times

Ty Burton (Source: Family)
By Julia Tullos | October 16, 2019 at 10:18 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 10:18 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members said the 14-year-old boy shot multiple times on Sunday evening is in a coma.

According to Akron police, Ty Burton was in the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of Wyler Avenue when he was shot at 6:09 p.m.

The unknown suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

He is described as a black male, 16-20 years old, thin and wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt.

Family members said Burton is a student at Ellet High School in Akron and had recently been suspended after getting into a fight at school.

Akron police are asking anyone with information to please call them.

