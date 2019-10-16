54-year-old man kidnapped at Akron ATM; forced to drive suspects to Mr. Hero

AKRON Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old man told Akron police a couple jumped into his truck after he withdrew money at an ATM and forced him at gunpoint to drive them to a Mr. Hero for sandwiches.
The victim said he was at the ATM near Diagonal Road and South Hawkins Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
After the victim got his cash, the woman and man jumped into the vehicle and the woman pointed a gun at him.
Police said after the suspects got their subs, they had the victim drive them to the area of Courtland and Orlando avenues, where they robbed him of his money, wallet, cell phone and keys.
Police said the victim was also punched by the male suspect.
The black male suspect was in his 40s with braided hair.
The black female suspect was in her 20s and wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans.
If you have any information, please call Akron police.
