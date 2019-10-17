Brother and sister go missing in Cleveland, police ask public for help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a brother and sister who were declared missing on Thursday.
Treveon Prater, 10, and Ariana Prater, 11, left their home in the 13400 block of Southview Avenue on Wednesday after being disciplined for smoking marijuana, and they haven’t been seen since, according to a Cleveland Police report.
The children did not attend school this morning.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 216-621-1234.
