Cleveland’s Public Square to transform into interactive life-sized prism display called ‘Prismatica’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant prisms are coming to downtown Cleveland this fall.
The lighting exhibit Prismatica allows visitors to interact with life-sized prims.
Twenty-five pivoting prisms, each constructed over 6 feet tall with a light source and reflective colors, will be set up in Public Square beginning Oct. 18. They can be manipulated, similar to a kaleidoscope, to create an a near-infinite amount of displays.
The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 15.
Prismatica is a concept developed by Raw Design of Toronto.
