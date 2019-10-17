Cleveland’s Public Square to transform into interactive life-sized prism display called ‘Prismatica’

Twenty-five prisms being installed in Cleveland (Source: Cleveland Public Square/Prismatica)
By Chris Anderson | October 17, 2019 at 12:45 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 12:45 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant prisms are coming to downtown Cleveland this fall.

The lighting exhibit Prismatica allows visitors to interact with life-sized prims.

Twenty-five pivoting prisms, each constructed over 6 feet tall with a light source and reflective colors, will be set up in Public Square beginning Oct. 18. They can be manipulated, similar to a kaleidoscope, to create an a near-infinite amount of displays.

The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 15.

Prismatica is a concept developed by Raw Design of Toronto.

