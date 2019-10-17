Cuyahoga County announces ambitious plan in hopes to kick-start more lake access

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A video provided by Cuyahoga County shows what could be: A ribbon of trails seen from a variety of views.
But we’ve seen aggressive plans before.
Remember the Browns-led effort to develop land around the stadium?
“Don’t tell me why we can’t do this. I don’t want to hear it,” said then-Browns President Mike Holmgren in 2011.
At least, so far, we haven’t done it.
So why should the current effort be taken any more seriously? Euclid Mayor Kirsten Gail had a pretty good reason.
“I’m here today to say it can be done. In the city of Euclid, it is being done as we speak,” said the mayor.
Euclid has been working on a smaller scale for years to accomplish what the county hopes to accomplish.
Plans along the lake take all kinds of approvals. The most important may come from people currently living on the lake.
“We will not be forcibly taking anyone’s property and their view sheds will be unchanged,” assured Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.
Many homeowners along the lake have erosion problems that are expensive to fix. That gives planners a carrot to dangle, according to Cuyahoga County Planner Michael Dever, who said help with erosion problems will be offered in return for public access.
Enjoying the lake is one goal. Another is economic development and housing.
Far down the line, imagine the Shoreway moved south to the railroad tracks. It creates acres and acres of buildable land, a prospect that Council Member Anthony Hairston was happy to hear.
“Will allow for that mixed income housing and recreational development along the edges of Glenville, St. Clair, Superior,” the councilman told the planning group.
“We really have to look at connecting these dots so that each of these great assets isn’t an asset in and of itself,” is the way Council President Kevin Kelly describes his vision of the plan.
The dots being current parks and trails along the lake.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.