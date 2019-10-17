Cuyahoga County employee arrested in work truck, still on job following domestic violence charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County employee arrested on domestic violence charges is still on the job.
Arlend is a painter for Cuyahoga County; he makes more than $80,000 a year.
Police recently arrested him for two domestic violence incidents.
19 News is not using his last name to protect the victim.
This is part of the call that came into police from a man who was approached by the victim:
Caller: “She wouldn't tell me, she said ‘call police,’ I said ‘what's going on,’ she said ‘please call the police for me.’’”
Dispatcher: “Did you hear any yelling or screaming or anything?”
Caller: “I didn't hear anything.”
The first incident happened in a Lyndhurst neighborhood on Sept. 27.
Two days later, the victim went into the police station, screaming that the suspect chased her there, according to police records.
A witness said she also saw them fighting in the parking lot and then Arlend left in a blue truck.
Records show he was driving his county-issued vehicle.
We found the county is looking into the possible unauthorized use of his work truck.
19 News first asked for a copy of Arlend's work schedule last week to see if he was on the job when either of these incidents allegedly occurred.
We weren't given a copy. A county spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that he was not scheduled, but he was working and then left to go home the day of the second incident.
According to county policy:
“Any County employee that is arrested, charged and/or convicted for any crime, other than a minor traffic violation, must immediately report the incident to Human Resources."
The county says Arlend did self-report the incident to human resources.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He'll be back in court Monday at 9 a.m.
The county says he may face discipline after that.
19 News reached out to Arlend for a comment, but we have not heard back.
If you or a loved one needs help for domestic violence, you can call a 24-hour hotline in Cuyahoga County.
The Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center (DVCAC) 24/7 Helpline is 216-391-HELP (4357).
