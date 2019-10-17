3,800 in Cuyahoga County wake up to no power this morning

Power Outages, Oct. 17, 2019
By Michael Dakota | October 17, 2019 at 5:02 AM EDT - Updated October 17 at 5:31 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -At least 3,800 people in Cuyahoga County are without power this morning in part due to high winds that have been blanketing the area since Wednesday.

High winds in Cuyahoga County responsible for power outages

19 News crews have spotted trees down and downed wires in the area.

Street lights were out Thursday, Oct. 17 after high winds have knocked out power for upwards of 3,800 customers.
Street lights were out Thursday, Oct. 17 after high winds have knocked out power for upwards of 3,800 customers. (Source: 19 News)

Just before 5 a.m. Thursday morning FirstEnergy is reporting 5,976 customers are affected by the outages.

Strong winds are predicted to continue in Cuyahoga County for much of today. Winds were gusting up to 40 mph at Burke Lakefront Airport in the early morning hours.

Thousands are affected by the power outages affecting Northeast Ohio Thursday morning, Oct. 17. Streetlights are out in many areas, leaving only headlights to illuminate the road.
Thousands are affected by the power outages affecting Northeast Ohio Thursday morning, Oct. 17. Streetlights are out in many areas, leaving only headlights to illuminate the road. (Source: 19 News)

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.