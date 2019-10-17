3,800 in Cuyahoga County wake up to no power this morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -At least 3,800 people in Cuyahoga County are without power this morning in part due to high winds that have been blanketing the area since Wednesday.
19 News crews have spotted trees down and downed wires in the area.
Just before 5 a.m. Thursday morning FirstEnergy is reporting 5,976 customers are affected by the outages.
Strong winds are predicted to continue in Cuyahoga County for much of today. Winds were gusting up to 40 mph at Burke Lakefront Airport in the early morning hours.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.