Garfield Heights man who killed then-girlfriend’s children in front of her faces death penalty; jury to deliberate

Garfield Heights man who killed then-girlfriend’s children in front of her faces death penalty; jury to deliberate
By John Deike | October 17, 2019 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 3:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Expert witnesses were called today to testify in the trial involving a man found guilty of shooting and killing his then-girlfriend’s two children right in front of her at their home in Garfield Heights in September 2018.

Death penalty decision, jury to deliberate: Garfield Heights man who killed then-girlfriend’s children in front of her faces death penalty.. Coverage: https://bit.ly/33Cvi5e

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, October 17, 2019

Matthew Nicholson could face the death penalty for the heinous crime, and the decision of life or death will in part hinge on this week’s testimony.

The jury is set to make the fateful decision today.

Judge Timothy McCormick is presiding over the case.

Reporter Kendall Forward will provide full coverage at 4 and 5 p.m. on 19 News.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.