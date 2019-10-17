Cuyahoga County officials discuss their vision for the lakefront

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Local Community Leaders plan to unveiled a visionary plan for the lakefront today at 10:30 a.m. in Lakewood
The plan wants to enhance access to Cuyahoga County’s 30-mile stretch of lakefront.
Officials want to shore up eroding beaches in exchange for providing public access for a “continuous path” along the shore.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Mayor of Euclid Kirsten Holzheimer-Gail , Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman and City of Cleveland Councilman, Ward 10, Anthony T. Hairston were in attendance.
“The County will create access by improving streets to the lake,” Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said.
"We’ll partner with the City of Cleveland, " Budish said. “It will take everyone together to make this dream come true.”
The Mayor of Euclid Kirsten Holzheimer-Gail called the progress “incremental" and called the process a transformation that is changing Euclid.
Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman described Cuyahoga County as a place where so many wonderful things have happened.
“We have been doing a lot of wonderful things we can be proud of,” Zimmerman said.
