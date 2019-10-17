Morton Mandel, Cleveland philanthropist and humanitarian, dies at 98

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Morton L. Mandel, a Northeast Ohio philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman, died at his home in Florida on Wednesday at the age of 98, according to the Cleveland Jewish News.
Mandel served as chairman and CEO of both Parkwood Corp. and the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation.
He received a dozen honorary doctorates from universities including Case Western Reserve University, Brandeis University and Hebrew University.
He founded and co-founded several nonprofits, including Cleveland Tomorrow and MidTown Cleveland.
He also co-founded the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University.
Mandel is survived by his wife Barbara, three children and several grandchildren.
Read Mandel’s full obituary at ClevelandJewishNews.com.
