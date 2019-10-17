Northeast Ohio Weather: Strong winds and cold today with some areas of lake effect rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a cold air mass sitting over us today. An intense area of low pressure over New England is giving us strong winds out of the northwest. It will be a very windy day with wind gusts around 40 mph at times. The strongest winds will be along the lake shore communities. Spotty lake effect showers will be around for most of us. There is a higher risk of lake effect rain east of Cleveland today. Temperatures will only be around 50 degrees for a high and the wind will make it feel colder. I went with a mostly cloudy sky across our area today and tonight.