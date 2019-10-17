Ohio Army National Guard troops prepare for yearlong deployment

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - About 30 soldiers from the Ohio Army National Guard’s General Support Aviation Battalion, located in North Canton, are scheduled to deploy overseas this month in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
On Thursday, family members and friends of the soldiers gathered for a Call to Duty ceremony at the MAPS Air Museum in Green.
The soldiers will be deployed over the weekend to an unreleased destination in the Middle East, according to officials.
Esten Burgess came to support her husband, Micah, who is leaving for his third deployment. She is due to give birth to the couple’s first child in December.
“Just trying to focus on a healthy pregnancy, healthy baby, and trying to keep him included even when we are apart, so other than that, just keeping focused on what’s important,” she said.
The soldiers are expected back home in Ohio next October.
