Ohio City’s Market After Dark will help the hungry in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “We are the largest, independent network of panties and hot meal programs in the county," said Stacy Soulimiotis, the food rescue program director of The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland, which serves about 73 pantries in Cuyahoga County.
She says thousands of people, who would otherwise go hungry, are helped by the public’s giving. Maire Reynolds is the special events and corps relations manager for the network.
“I am working connecting companies in Cleveland to programs, like Food Rescue, so that we can do things like bring food to the people who need it the most.”
To help fund the Food Rescue Program they’re planning a Market After Dark event at the West Side Market next Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Maire explains just how much fun and food their is going to be at the affair.
“And you’ll be able to have as many samples as you want and we also have about 15 brewers and wineries partnering with us so we’ll have some of the local brews,” Soulimiotis said.
One in five people in Cuyahoga County face hunger and would be glad to eat the food that otherwise would be thrown away.
"40 percent of food typically goes right into the trash. This effort helps get that food out of the landfill. So, we’re also doing good for the world in general environmentally as well as being able to feed those who are in need in our community.
Help if you can.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.