Ohio Sen. Sandra Williams wants all public schools to start after 8:30 a.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is research that says high school students do better if they start class later in the day. Now, Ohio Sen. Sandra Williams (D-Cleveland) is trying to pass a law that would push back the start of class at all public schools.
“So, I’m very happy. I believe this is one way for us to make sure our children are safe,” she said.
Williams is credited with getting the Alianna DeFreeze Alert bill passed into law. It gives parents notification if their child is late arriving at school.
Now, she has introduced Senate Bill 218, which is calling for classes at public school to “not” start earlier than 8:30 a.m.
The proposed change has received mixed reactions.
Some at the statehouse say it’s not a good idea. They say that decision should be left up to school boards across the state.
“It’s my understanding Ciny, Youngstown and other school districts have done similar things within there district, and as we all know, California just signed into law something similar. I think its high school starts after 8, and those not in high school start after 8:30. I have received a lot of responses from parents and groups that I did not even know were around who have been trying to get legislation similar to this passed in the state of Ohio for some time,” she said.
“Yes, because it still be dark. I’m outside and it’s rough over here. I be afraid to come to my job but I come because I love my kids and my school. That’s my family,” a local crossing guard, who supports the change, said.
Senator Williams says it will be an uphill battle to get the later start time passed through the Ohio legislature. But, she’s willing to try because of the support she is receiving. We’ll keep you posted on the proposed bill’s progress.
