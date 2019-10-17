Ohio Sen. Sandra Williams wants all public schools to start after 8:30 a.m.

“It’s my understanding Ciny, Youngstown and other school districts have done similar things within there district, and as we all know, California just signed into law something similar. I think its high school starts after 8, and those not in high school start after 8:30. I have received a lot of responses from parents and groups that I did not even know were around who have been trying to get legislation similar to this passed in the state of Ohio for some time,” she said.