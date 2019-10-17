Olmsted Falls community asks vandals to stop trying to ruin annual ‘Fall O Ween’

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A family-friendly event in Olmsted Falls is once again being targeted by vandals.
“Fall o ween” is more than a week away, but it takes months to plan. It’s all done by volunteers who want children and families to have a perfect day," co-organizer Alan Perkins said.
“We knew the inflatable last year was damaged and the lights were stolen last year and we’re like, ‘there’s a pattern here,’ ” he said.
Perkins says the vandalism has started again after signage was destroyed.
He says one good thing has resulted from the damage two years in a row. “It’s rallied the community around us. We had 28 people out last night to decorate the bridge,” said Perkins.
The setup is just getting started. The day of the event, Sunday, Oct. 27, there will be live music, pumpkin carving, a trunk or treat at area businesses, a spiderweb maze, and even tombstones set up with sponsors’ names. “We’re expecting a couple thousand people again this year and we’re trying to gear up for it,” said Perkins.
He’s hopeful that vandals will finally get the message. All area families are welcome to attend the free event.
