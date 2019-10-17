Plan to close Lordstown facility moves forward with GM, UAW agreement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As part of the tentative agreement between General Motors and the United Automobile Workers union, plans to close the production plant in Lordstown will proceed.
The two sides met in Detroit, Mich. on Thursday morning to discuss the new contract.
It was announced in November 2018 that the Lordstown plant was being shuttered by GM. The tentative agreement confirmed the automotive company’s decision.
Employees impacted by the Lordstown shutdown are eligible for early retirement payments, a buyout option or training assistance.
Besides closing the Lordstown plant, as well as ones in Michigan and Maryland, union GM workers are eligible for pay raises and a signing bonus.
GM workers went on strike in mid-September, impacting dozens of manufacturing plants across North America.
This story will be updated.
