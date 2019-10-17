Proposed law would require schools to start after 8:30 a.m.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Ohio lawmaker from Cleveland wants to change the start times for all public schools.
State Sen. Sandra Williams is calling for classes at public schools to start no sooner than 8:30 a.m.
She introduced Senate Bill 218 on Wednesday.
Part of the proposed law states “it would prohibit public schools from beginning the school day earlier than 8:30 a.m.”
Some superintendent’s, like Eugene Blalock of the North College Hill City School District, believes that could cause problems.
“I can see where that can be problematic,” he said. “In the district I previously worked, we had transportation. And we had to stagger the starts just to get students to school. When you talk about the number of buses you would have to put on the streets and routes; you’d have to have to make sure all the students get to school on the same time.”
Blalock said he also feels there could be a financial impact.
“You are taking about a financial impact and a strain on the resources… especially if you look at more some of the more rural areas or some of the larger districts. Where they are going from one side of the district to the other side of the district,” he said.
About half of Cincinnati Public Schools start at 8:30 a.m. or after. The school board passed a resolution to bring the other schools in.
State Sen. Cecil Thomas said a statewide public school start time is not a good idea.
That decision,he said, should be left to school boards.
“Without knowing the specifics of the bill, if it’s strictly requiring schools to start no earlier than 8:30, that could be problematic.”
