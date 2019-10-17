Ravenna schools placed on temporary lockdown after employee spots armed subject outside

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravenna school officials acted fast after an elementary staffer spotted an armed individual walking nearby.
According to the district, West Main Elementary School was placed on a temporary lockdown on Thursday morning.
Police responded to the school after a worker observed a subject with a weapon walking along Main Street, according to officials.
As a precaution, the other schools in the Ravenna district were placed on a soft lockdown.
Within 30 minutes of the report, Ravenna police capture the individual.
