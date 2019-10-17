Ravenna schools placed on temporary lockdown after employee spots armed subject outside

By Chris Anderson | October 17, 2019 at 1:44 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 1:44 PM

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravenna school officials acted fast after an elementary staffer spotted an armed individual walking nearby.

According to the district, West Main Elementary School was placed on a temporary lockdown on Thursday morning.

Police responded to the school after a worker observed a subject with a weapon walking along Main Street, according to officials.

As a precaution, the other schools in the Ravenna district were placed on a soft lockdown.

Within 30 minutes of the report, Ravenna police capture the individual.

