Trial underway for Cleveland teen accused of killing business owner in West Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murder trial of a teenager charged in the Sept. 2018 killing of business owner began Wednesday.
Dettrick Walker Jr., 19, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault in the death of 35-year-old Victor Maar Jr.
Maar was father and the owner of Home Restoration Investments, a home repair business. He also owned multiple properties throughout northeast Ohio, including the West Park home where he was killed.
On Sept. 16, 2018, Maar was visiting with relatives who lived at the West 146th Street property he owned.
An employee of Maar’s, Courtney Sprachmann, also lived in the home.
According to court records, Sprachmann, 42, approached Maar and told him the Walker was upstairs in her portion of the house.
Prosecutors say Maar had previously banned the teenager from visiting the home because he “routinely committed serious domestic violence” against Sprachmann.
Maar went up to the second floor of the home to talk to Walker and the two got into a physical altercation, according to records. After the fight ended, Maar went back down to the first floor.
As Maar was speaking with his father and niece at the base of the stairs, prosecutors say Walker came down the stairs, pulled a gun from his backpack and immediately began shooting at the victim.
Maar was hit multiple times in his back, chest, hand, arm and leg, according to records.
Prosecutors say he died within seconds of being shot.
The victim’s father tried to wrestle Walker, who prosecutors say continued to fire, but the teen was able to free himself and get away. He was arrested four days later.
Sprachmann was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice after investigators say she hid Walker after the shooting. She was convicted earlier this year and sentenced to serve six years in prison.
Sprachmann is expected to testify at Walker’s trial.
