2-year-old Akron Children’s Hospital patient incorporates medical equipment into Halloween costume

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2-year-old Northeast Ohio boy battling a long list of medical conditions isn’t going to let that stop him from celebrating Halloween.
This will be Brantley Morse’s first time dressing up for Halloween, according to Akron Children’s Hospital. Since birth, he has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a kidney disease, chronic lung disease, and gastroparesis.
Morse’s mother wanted to work in his medical equipment, so she dressed him up as Carl from the animated movie “Up.”
Morse was born at only 24 weeks, weighing 1 pound 11 ounces.
