2-year-old Akron Children’s Hospital patient incorporates medical equipment into Halloween costume

View this post on Instagram

It is Brantley Morse’s first time dressing up for Halloween, and he definitely got in the spirit! Brantley’s mother @brittanymorse4 wanted to incorporate his medical equipment in the costume to show the world that Brantley is making the absolute best out of his disabilities. Brantley was born at only 24 weeks gestation and since then, he has been beating the odds while fighting cerebral palsy, stage 3 kidney disease, chronic lung disease and gastroparesis. The 2 and a half year old got to test out his costume as Carl from the movie “Up” at a fall festival last weekend and is looking forward to celebrating Halloween this year. #Disabilityawareness #cerebralpalsy #pixar #up #Halloweencostume (Illustration credit of Carl from “Up”: Disney/Pixar)