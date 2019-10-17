2-year-old Akron Children’s Hospital patient incorporates medical equipment into Halloween costume

The 2-year-old dressed as Carl from the animated movie "Up" (Source: Akron Children's Hospital Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | October 17, 2019 at 4:47 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 4:47 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2-year-old Northeast Ohio boy battling a long list of medical conditions isn’t going to let that stop him from celebrating Halloween.

This will be Brantley Morse’s first time dressing up for Halloween, according to Akron Children’s Hospital. Since birth, he has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a kidney disease, chronic lung disease, and gastroparesis.

Morse’s mother wanted to work in his medical equipment, so she dressed him up as Carl from the animated movie “Up.”

It is Brantley Morse’s first time dressing up for Halloween, and he definitely got in the spirit! Brantley’s mother @brittanymorse4 wanted to incorporate his medical equipment in the costume to show the world that Brantley is making the absolute best out of his disabilities. Brantley was born at only 24 weeks gestation and since then, he has been beating the odds while fighting cerebral palsy, stage 3 kidney disease, chronic lung disease and gastroparesis. The 2 and a half year old got to test out his costume as Carl from the movie “Up” at a fall festival last weekend and is looking forward to celebrating Halloween this year. #Disabilityawareness #cerebralpalsy #pixar #up #Halloweencostume (Illustration credit of Carl from “Up”: Disney/Pixar)

Morse was born at only 24 weeks, weighing 1 pound 11 ounces.

Brantley was born a #micropreemie but weighs nearly 10 pounds now. It’s been a long road full of surgeries and prayers...

