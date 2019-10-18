Akron man dies after being shot in his living room

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man died Thursday morning after being shot in his living room.
Akron police officers responding to a possible shooting discovered a 59-year-old man in his residence with a gunshot wound.
The unidentified male was found by police around 8:35 p.m. at his home in the 800 block of 5th Avenue in Akron.
The victim was transported to Akron City Hospital where he was later pronounced dead in the Emergency Department at 9:16 p.m.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide.
