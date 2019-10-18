Bond reduced for drunken driver accused of hitting 2 construction workers; killing 1

“The Ohio Department of Transportation sends our sincere condolences to the family and co-workers of the TraffTech Inc. employee that was killed, and our thoughts are with the employee who was injured. The men and women building and maintaining our roadways have family, friends, and loved ones they want to go home to at the end of every shift. While there are many safety precautions in place to keep these workers safe, motorists must do their part by slowing down or moving over when approaching roadside workers. Not only is it the right thing to do, it’s the law.”