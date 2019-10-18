Chocolate-covered grapes and Twinkies are available at Malley’s for Sweetest Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For a limited time only, Malley’s is selling their famed chocolate-covered grapes and Twinkies for the Sweetest Day holiday weekend.
The Northeast Ohio company dipped red grapes and Hostess’ cream-filled cakes into their delicious milk chocolate for Sweetest Day, which is celebrated on the third Saturday of October.
Strawberries covered in chocolate are also available.
Malley’s said the chocolate-covered Twinkies were offered several years ago, but were brought back in 2019 for the popular Ohio holiday.
Sales started at noon on Friday and are expected to be available through the weekend if supplies last.
According to Malley’s, Sweetest Day started in Cleveland in 1921.
