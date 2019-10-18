Cleveland company files for bankruptcy, owes millions to schools across Ohio and US

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A marketing and digital ticketing company once based in downtown Cleveland has filed for bankruptcy, financially impacting thousands of schools across the country.
Home Team Holdings, LLC, previously known as Home Team Marketing, LLC, filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Tuesday.
The company is now based in New York but still uses a Cleveland mailing address.
Home Team Holdings estimates its debt is between $10 million to $50 million.
Meanwhile, they say they only have $0 to $50,000 in assets.
Founded in 2001, Home Team Marketing connected brands to thousands of high schools throughout Ohio and the U.S.
It is the parent company of TicketRoar, a digital ticketing company that partnered with Eventbrite in 2016.
Customers were able to use TicketRoar to purchase tickets online for high school events, including sports, theater performances and musical concerts.
The company said it was the “official ticketing and marketing partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations.”
Solon High School is just one of many Northeast Ohio schools that is owed money by the company.
The Solon Police Department says they were contacted by the school on Oct. 10 to report TicketRoar had failed to pay them thousands of dollars owed from football games and drama club events.
According to police, Solon High School had contracted with TicketRoar to conduct ticket and merchandise sales online.
The company was then supposed to electronically deposit the money, minus a fee, into a school account.
Police said TicketRoar sold tickets and season passes over the summer for Solon football games and two drama club events, but the school has not been paid in excess of $12,000.
The Solon City School District sent the following statement to 19 News on Friday:
The Solon Police Department attempted to contact TicketRoar’s parent company but has not been able to reach anyone.
On Friday, 19 News went to the Cleveland address listed in the bankruptcy filing for Home Team Holdings.
Except for a few tables inside, the office space -- located in the Caxton Building on Huron Road -- appeared to be vacant.
19 News contacted the former CEO of Home Team Marketing, Peter Fitzpatrick, who said, “Having not been involved in the day-to-day since 2014, it’s very sad to see what they have done and I hope those responsible are held accountable.”
19 News has also reached out to Eventbrite, TicketRoar’s collaborator since 2016.
A Meeting of Creditors is scheduled in the bankruptcy case for Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Del.
According to the notice, a Home Team Holdings representative must attend the meeting to be questioned under oath.
Creditors may also attend, but are not required to do so.
Here is a full list of creditors owed by Home Team Holdings:
Stay with 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.