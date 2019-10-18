Cleveland company files for bankruptcy, owes millions to schools across Ohio and US

“We believe there is about $12,900 unaccounted for in money owed to the district by TicketRoar for ticket receipts. There are many Northeast Ohio schools that are similarly affected. The district is aware that TicketRoar has filed for bankruptcy. We are evaluating all options to protect and preserve our legal rights and recover the funds. Since August 22, district ticket sales have been processed by Eventbrite and we are unaware of any issues with Eventbrite at this time.”

Solon City School District