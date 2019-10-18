Cleveland Metropolitan School District releases recommendations for school closures, mergers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has released its list of recommendations regarding the merger, closure, and shuffling of school buildings and programs across the district.
CEO Eric Gordon says this follows more than a year of researching and surveying district kids and parents about what they wanted to see.
According to the report, the changes are necessary because of dwindling enrollment in city schools. It shows 40 percent of seats in the district high schools are currently empty.
“Anybody who’s from Cleveland knows the city is about half the size it once was. We are as old as the city. We were built for about half as many students as we have," said Gordon.
Under the plan, a number of K-8 schools, including Iowa-Maple, Willow, Case, and Michael R. White would close.
Collinwood and MLK, Jr. would phase out, moving operations to consolidate with Glenville.
A number of career-tech programs would be added, and two new buildings would be built for West Side High School and the JFK campus.
