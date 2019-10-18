Cleveland Police say missing brother and sister were found safe and unharmed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police sent out an update that two juveniles who went missing on Thursday were found safe and unharmed the next day.
Treveon Prater, 10, and Ariana Prater, 11, left their home in the 13400 block of Southview Avenue on Wednesday after being disciplined for smoking marijuana, and they haven’t been seen since, according to a Cleveland Police report.
The children missed school that Thursday but police say they were found safe and sound on Friday.
