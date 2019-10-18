Here’s what it is like being part of the Ohio State University Marching Band (video)

First-person perspective of performance (Source: The Ohio State University Marching Band Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | October 18, 2019 at 1:35 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 1:36 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you ever wanted to march with “The Best Damn Band in the Land?”

Now, the Ohio State University Marching Band is giving you the opportunity to do so. Sort of.

“TBDBITL” shared video on social media showing a first-person perspective through a camera mounted on a performer’s instrument.

Adam Brott's Pregame Experience

Last Saturday, Adam Brott dotted the i in Script Ohio. See how the start of the night went from his perspective. (Video is sideways for about 20 seconds until his horn comes up). #GoBucks🌰

Posted by The Ohio State University Marching Band on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The marcher, Adam Brott, was responsible for dotting the “I" in the on-field script of “Ohio” during the Oct. 5 game against the Michigan State Spartans.

