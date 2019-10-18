Here’s what it is like being part of the Ohio State University Marching Band (video)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you ever wanted to march with “The Best Damn Band in the Land?”
Now, the Ohio State University Marching Band is giving you the opportunity to do so. Sort of.
“TBDBITL” shared video on social media showing a first-person perspective through a camera mounted on a performer’s instrument.
The marcher, Adam Brott, was responsible for dotting the “I" in the on-field script of “Ohio” during the Oct. 5 game against the Michigan State Spartans.
