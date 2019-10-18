Jury deliberations continue in death penalty phase for man convicted of killing Garfield Heights siblings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deliberations in the death penalty phase for convicted killer Matthew Nicholson entered the second day on Friday.
Nicholson, 30, was found guilty on Oct. 11 for the murder of his then-girlfriend’s two children.
A jury returned the guilty verdict on charges that include two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of attempted felonious assault.
Deliberations started on Thursday afternoon after closing arguments were given in the capital punishment phase.
Investigators say Nicholson shot 17-year-old Manuel Lopez and 19-year-old Giselle Lopez multiple times in front of their mother at their Garfield Heights home in September 2018.
The jury could recommend that Nicholson be put to death, but his ultimate fate lies in the hands of the Cuyahoga County judge.
If the jury reaches a decision on Friday, 19 News will livestream from the courtroom.
This story will be updated.
