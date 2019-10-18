Lake County Sheriff apprehends suspect in rash of breaking and entering incidents

Lake County Sheriff apprehends suspect in rash of breaking and entering incidents
Richard Gau was arrested for breaking and entering the Amvets Post 1971 and the Red Hawk Bar and Grill. (Source: 19 News)
By Michael Dakota | October 18, 2019 at 10:58 AM EDT - Updated October 18 at 10:58 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s office has a suspect in custody they believe might be tied to several breaking and entering incidents.

On Oct. 9, the Sheriff’s Department responded to a breaking and entering at the Red Hawk Bar and Grill, 7481 Auburn Rd., Concord Township. At that time they believed the incident was tied to several other local robberies throughout Lake and Geauga counties.

The Lake County Sheriff’s office assisted the Perry Village Police on Oct. 16 with an alarm at the Amvets Post 1971, 4128 Main St. after a reported forced entry into the business.

Richard Gau was arrested for the breaking and entering of Amvets Post 1971 and the Red Hawk Bar and Grill.
Richard Gau was arrested for the breaking and entering of Amvets Post 1971 and the Red Hawk Bar and Grill. (Source: 19 News)

Deputies initiated a stop of a vehicle that matched the description of a car that was seen at both locations.

Evidence found during the stop provided deputies with enough evidence for probable cause.

The owner and operator of the vehicle, Richard Gau, was arrested for the breaking and entering of the Amvets Post 1971 and for the breaking and entering of the Red Hawk Bar and Grill.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office’ Detective Bureau suspects further criminal charges may be forthcoming as they continue their investigation.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.