Lake County Sheriff apprehends suspect in rash of breaking and entering incidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s office has a suspect in custody they believe might be tied to several breaking and entering incidents.
On Oct. 9, the Sheriff’s Department responded to a breaking and entering at the Red Hawk Bar and Grill, 7481 Auburn Rd., Concord Township. At that time they believed the incident was tied to several other local robberies throughout Lake and Geauga counties.
The Lake County Sheriff’s office assisted the Perry Village Police on Oct. 16 with an alarm at the Amvets Post 1971, 4128 Main St. after a reported forced entry into the business.
Deputies initiated a stop of a vehicle that matched the description of a car that was seen at both locations.
Evidence found during the stop provided deputies with enough evidence for probable cause.
The owner and operator of the vehicle, Richard Gau, was arrested for the breaking and entering of the Amvets Post 1971 and for the breaking and entering of the Red Hawk Bar and Grill.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office’ Detective Bureau suspects further criminal charges may be forthcoming as they continue their investigation.
