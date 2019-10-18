North Roylaton man indicted for menacing by stalking and public indecency for looking into KSU sorority houses

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 43-year-old North Royalton man accused of being nearly naked when he looked into the windows of several sorority homes at Kent State University has been indicted by the Portage County Grand Jury.
Steven Franzreb was indicted on two counts of menacing by stalking and two counts of public indecency.
Kent police said Franzreb looked into the Delta Gamma and Alpha Phi homes.
Franzreb would allegedly approach the doors with his phone covering his face with words like “loser” and “pervert” written across his body.
He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Oct. 11.
Franzreb remains held on a $50,000 bond.
The judge has ordered if he makes bond, he must remain on house arrest with GPS monitoring.
