Northeast Ohio Weather: Gradual clearing trend today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure continues to build in this morning. The air mass is drying and getting warmer through the weekend. The clearing trend is happening from west to east. It will take the longest to clear out east of Cleveland. Most areas will get well in the 50′s this afternoon. You may not hit 50 degrees east of Cleveland where the lake effect clouds hang tough. The wind has relaxed up quite a bit. A clear sky is in the forecast tonight with many spots dipping into the 30′s.