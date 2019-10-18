Body of newborn baby found in bathroom at Hiram College

HIRAM, Ohio (WOIO) - Hiram Police received a call at 10:48 a.m. Friday about the body of a newborn baby that was found in the restroom of a residents hall at Hiram College.
Police told 19 News the baby was found in a garbage bag.
Police are working to release an official statement but said this is an ongoing investigation.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working alongside the department to find answers.
Return for more updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.