Repeat domestic violence offender arrested after pepper spraying 4 children and their mother, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office says

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man is in custody for an alleged domestic violence incident involving a mother and her four children.
According to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Kerr was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly pepper sprayed an 2-month-old infant, three other children, and their mother.
The female adult victim told police that Kerr used the pepper spray on her and the children, who were sitting in a car near Northeast Boulevard, during an argument.
Police noticed visible injuries to the woman’s neck, shoulder, and arm. All injuries to the children and their mother are considered minor, according to the police report.
Kerr was booked at the Trumbull County jail on a domestic violence charge and on an outstanding warrant for trafficking cocaine. He was scheduled to appear in court for the first time on the new charges on Friday afternoon.
Records from Warren Municipal Court show that Kerr is a habitual offender, pleading guilty to several past charges that include three counts of domestic violence.
