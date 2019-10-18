Sheffield Lake Police looking to identify suspects in home invasion

Sheffield Lake Police looking to identify suspects in home invasion
By Randy Buffington | October 18, 2019 at 11:30 AM EDT - Updated October 18 at 11:30 AM

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sheffield Lake Police Department is looking to identify three suspects in a home invasion that took place Oct, 17 at 7 p.m.

According to the Lorain County CSI, one male and two suspects with concealed faces broke into a residence.

Police say one of the suspects was carrying a handgun.

Watch the surveillance footage of the home below:

Sheffield Lake Home invasion suspects

Posted by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification on Friday, October 18, 2019

Anyone with information concerning this crime or suspects is asked to contact the Sheffield Lake Police Department at 440-949-7131, callers may remain anonymous.

