Sheffield Lake Police looking to identify suspects in home invasion

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sheffield Lake Police Department is looking to identify three suspects in a home invasion that took place Oct, 17 at 7 p.m.
According to the Lorain County CSI, one male and two suspects with concealed faces broke into a residence.
Police say one of the suspects was carrying a handgun.
Watch the surveillance footage of the home below:
Anyone with information concerning this crime or suspects is asked to contact the Sheffield Lake Police Department at 440-949-7131, callers may remain anonymous.
