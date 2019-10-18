Sunny Side Up: Should students who owe a lunch debt be banned from class trips and after school activities?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
A New Jersey school district is banning students from school activities if their lunch debt is over $75 dollars.
Middle school and high school students will be banned from prom, senior class trips, extracurricular activities and buying a yearbook.
The school district says it’s the right thing to do, but critics say this publicly embarrasses students to try and get their parents to pay up.
Join Neeha Curtis and Jen Picciano, in for Jullian Glover, to talk about it. What do you think?
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.