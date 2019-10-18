Suspected drunken driver travels the wrong way on I-480 for 7 miles (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drunken driver traveled the wrong way on I-480 for at least seven miles.
Brooklyn Heights Police pulled a U-turn to get behind the wrong way driver.
However, even police sirens weren’t enough to stop him at first.
When he did finally stop, his red SUV sat in the middle of the fast lane of eastbound traffic.
19 News obtained the video of the moment police slapped cuffs on the driver.
Officers identified him as Markus Collins.
Officers asked him if he knew where he was or what he was doing.
He didn’t seem to know.
Police say other drivers called to report the problem around three in the morning on Monday.
It’s unclear where Collins got on the highway, but several ODOT cameras captured him driving the wrong way.
The first one that spotted him was at Warrensville Center road, meaning he went at least seven miles before officers got him to stop.
Police asked him how much he had to drink. He told them two drinks, and they told him they didn’t believe that.
He refused to take a breathalyzer test, but police say they smelled both alcohol and marijuana on him.
You may remember earlier this summer, a wrong way drunken driver killed two people and badly injured two others on I-90.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in this week’s case on I-480.
