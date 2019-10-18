15-year-old boy faces 32 criminal charges for vandalism spree in Summit County

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy is in the custody of New Franklin police in connection to a string of vandalism in Summit County.
New Franklin police confirmed that the juvenile from Manchester was arrested on Friday and charged with 17 counts of vandalism, 10 counts of trespassing, and five counts of tampering with a traffic control device.
According to an official with the New Franklin Police Department, the alleged crimes occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 12 in the area of Peggy Ann Drive.
The 15-year-old suspect was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.
