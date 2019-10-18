12-year-old crashes car in Ravenna after driving from Youngstown

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a 12-year-old driver.
According to crash investigators, the boy crashed early Wednesday morning on I-76 in Ravenna.
The juvenile driver apparently drove from Youngstown before crashing in the median, troopers said.
When a responding trooper arrived, the boy can be seen hobbling on one leg outside of the vehicle.
Paramedics took the boy to the hospital with minor injuries. He was eventually released to his family.
Authorities have not said if the 12-year-old will face any criminal charges.
